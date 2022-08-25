Monroe County Family Coalition Establishes a Community Tradition in Greece Back-to-School Bash

In the Community: From Monroe County Family Coalition

MCFC flyer, provided.

The Monroe County Family Coalition, Inc. (MCFC) will host its second annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the North Greece Road Church of Christ.

Presented by Family First Credit Union—Greece Branch, the event will bring together local government agencies, Greece Central school district and area businesses and nonprofit organizations to help youth and families enjoy the last days of summer and get ready for the new school year.

“MCFC has partnered with organizations that are embedded in the community and committed to supporting youth and families as they prepare for the upcoming school year. With a grant from ESL Federal Credit Union and support from our presenting sponsor Family First Credit Union, we expect to pass out over 400 bookbags to youth, which is an increase from our last year’s bookbag drive,” Dina Johnson, MCFC founder and president said. “Our Back-to-School Bash will also allow local families to learn more about what resources are provided in the community.”

At the event, community members will explore more than 40 vendor tables and participate in a raffle with a 14-inch screen HP Laptop as a grand prize. Attendees will also be able to visit hair stylist stations. The Back-to-School Bash will feature free food, interactive activities, entertainment, and a pet therapy station. Sherita Traywick who is serving her second term on Greece School Board of Education will deliver the keynote at the event.

The event’s partners, supporters and sponsors include: 105.5 The Beat, 211 Finger Lakes, NY, 4-H Club, Alliance Advisory Group, Alzheimer’s Association, ASALH, BIPOC PEEEEEK, Boy Scouts of America Seneca Waterways Council, Breathe Yoga, Champion Academy, Center4Hope, Coldwell Banker, Common Ground Health, Day of Life Foundation, Diversity Inclusion & Leadership Network, East Way Photography, ESL, Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield, Family First Credit Union, Fidelis, Greece Central School District, Greece Community Schools Cares, Lifespan, Macaroni Kid, Mane Media Network, MCC Economic & Workforce Development Center, Monroe County Children’s Office of Mental Health, Monroe County Family Access and Connection Team, Out of the Office, North Greece Road Church of Christ, NorthWestern Mutual, OLLIE’S, Out of the Office Services, PUNISHERS, RIT Science and Technology Entry Program, Taste of the Bahamas, TOPS Friendly Market and Wegmans.

About Monroe County Family Coalition, Inc. (MCFC). Founded in 2020 in Greece, New York, MCFC is a 503(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the inequality gaps in the community and creating opportunities for underserved youth and families. MCFC partners with local government, schools, businesses and nonprofits to provide career and life skills training and consultations; mental health support; and access to local resources. Follow MCFC on Facebook @greecenyfamilycoalition. Visit www.mcfcinfo.org for more information.