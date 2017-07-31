Monroe County Health Department Receives National Accreditation for Emergency Preparedness

By Staff –

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has recently received accreditation from the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for their ability to plan for, respond to and recover from public health emergencies, county officials said.

Monroe County has been one of only three counties in New York state to receive the recognition this year.

“As county executive, ensuring the health and safety of local residents is my highest priority,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “This accreditation is a testament to the teamwork and professionalism demonstrated everyday by the Monroe County Department of Public Health. County residents can be fully confident that we are prepared to face public health emergencies head on, and protect our residents.”

The county has received NACCHO accreditation after meeting benchmarks established by Project Public Health Ready (PPHR), a partnership between NACCHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the past two years.

According to officials, local health departments recognized by PPHR undergo a rigorous evaluation by peer review to assess their ability to meet a set of national standards for public health preparedness. The standards align with federal government requirements, and other national best practices.

“Every day Monroe County’s Department of Public Health works through its Office of Public Health Preparedness division to ensure our plans are up-to-date, and that we meet all the PPHR criteria,” County Public Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza said. “I want to especially thank Mike Sayers and his team for taking the lead in putting this plan together on our behalf.”

The county will officially receive the award from NACCHO during an awards ceremony in Atlanta in the spring of 2018.

