Monroe County Holds First-Ever Veterans Day Parade

The first-ever Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

The parade will kick-off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue and proceed up Highland Avenue to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Avenue in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the bravery and service of our veterans ensure we are the greatest country in the world.

“In Monroe County, it’s time to honor their service and sacrifice,” Bello said. “I encourage all Monroe County residents to join us, November 12 for the county’s first Veterans Day Parade to celebrate and honor the heroes in our community.”

The parade will include musical marching units, veterans’ service organizations, law enforcement, military-style vehicles, high-ranking active duty service members and groups representing veterans of all eras and military branches.

“Though we can never fully repay the debt we owe our veterans, we can start by celebrating our local service members—past and present—who have given so much in defense of our country,” said Congressman Joe Morelle.

Longtime radio host Alan “Brother Wease” Levin — who served three tours with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War — will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal, to be honored as the ceremonial marshal of the parade.

Mayor Malik D. Evans said a parade is a great way to draw attention to the veterans in our community and to show the younger generation that these men and women deserve our honor and respect.

A family-oriented Honor Ceremony featuring music and local food vendors will immediately

follow at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) Executive Director Laura Stradley said she’s glad that Monroe County is taking the lead on bringing the Veterans Day parade to Rochester. “Time and again, the county shows this community that they stand behind our veterans,” she said.

The VOC is excited to partner with Monroe County, Monroe County’s Veterans Service Agency

and commemorate the inaugural celebration of service said VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System Acting

Medical Director Shawn De Fries. “I encourage all veterans to join in on the celebration and look forward to the opportunity to meet new veterans, provide education and assist them with enrolling in our healthcare services.”

For more info or organizations interested in joining the Veterans Day Parade and Honor Ceremony, visit Monroe County’s website at https://www.monroecounty.gov/vsa.