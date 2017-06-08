Monroe County Honors Youth at 2017 Legislative Youth Awards

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and County Legislature President Anthony Daniele honored the recipients of the 2017 Young Citizen of the Year and Willie W. Lightfoot Youth Advocate of the Year Awards, at a ceremony at Monroe Community College Theater, recently.

“Young people and youth advocates in this community represent the bright future of Monroe County, and the Monroe County Legislative Youth Awards are a great way to honor these individuals for their outstanding accomplishments,” Dinolfo stated. “I am proud of all of tonight’s Young Citizen Award and Youth Advocate Award winners, and I thank my partners in government in the Monroe County Legislature for joining me in this celebration.”

The Monroe County Legislature has worked in partnership with the Rochester-Monroe County Youth Bureau to identify and honor exceptional youth and youth advocates for their contributions to our community for the past 24 years, the county said.

“As president of the legislature, the Monroe County Youth Award Ceremony is an event that I look forward to each year,” Daniele stated. “It is an honor to recognize the incredible young citizens and youth advocates from our community alongside County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, and my fellow county legislators.”

This year, Sue Sodoma and Zorah Mae Burress received the 2017 County Executive’s Award and the President’s Award, respectively. Sodoma leads Brockport High School’s Career Internship Program to ensure that students have a successful experience in their chosen career field, and make meaningful connections with business partners, and Burress is active at Burger Middle School as WEB Leader, where she mentors incoming sixth grade students.

Burress also helps students with special needs get involved in after school clubs and activities, and travels on mission trips to help teach deaf students.

Additional recipients of the 2017 Youth Awards are as follows:

YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR (Ages 12 and Under)

Giana Mastin, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 1

Ariana Brown, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 6

Colton Fredrick, Rochester, NY 14626, Legislative District 6

Audrey Gottfried, Rochester, NY 14616, Legislative District 6

Reid Johnson, Rochester, NY 14626, Legislative District 6

Isabella Dewar, Rochester, NY 14616, Legislative District 7

Alexis Eskander, Webster, NY 14580, Legislative District 8

Emily Fess, Webster, NY 14580, Legislative District 8

Mia Provenzano, Webster, NY 14580, Legislative District 8

Kiersten Widell, Webster, NY 14580, Legislative District 8

Zachary Canning, Pittsford, NY 14534, Legislative District 10

Owen Malkowski, Henrietta, NY 14467, Legislative District 13

Clara Whilden, Webster, NY 14580, Legislative District 15

Alyssa Dawson, Rochester, NY 14616, Legislative District 19

Eva Peterson, Rochester, NY 14626, Legislative District 19

Wyndell Goins, Rochester, NY 14613, Legislative District 28

YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR (Ages 13-15)

Dominic Bruno, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 1

Teagan Carter, Spencerport, NY 14559, Legislative District 1

Nick DiFante, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 1

Jackson DiPalma, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 1

Alyson Freeman, Hilton, NY 14468, Legislative District 1

Brayden Jones, Hilton, NY 14468, Legislative District 1

Christo Abraham, Brockport, NY 14468, Legislative District 2

Logan Christy, Holley, NY 14470, Legislative District 2

Mallory Robinson, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

Colton Slattery, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

Zorah Mae Burress, West Henrietta, NY 14586, Legislative District 5

Elise Lupisella, Henrietta, NY 14467, Legislative District 5

Doron Indelicato, Rochester, NY 14626, Legislative District 7

Meghan Kiser, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 7

Matthew Sarnov, Rochester, NY 14626, Legislative District 7

Anielys Garcia, Rochester, NY 14605, Legislative District 22

Joshua Roderick Lowe, Rochester, NY 14606, Legislative District 28

Anthony Gilbert, Jr., Rochester, NY 14613, Legislative District 28

YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR (Ages 16-21)

Wijitra “Earnie” Burapan, Hilton, NY 14468, Legislative District 1

Victoria Campbell, Spencerport, NY 14559, Legislative District 1

Lou DePrez, Hilton, NY 14468, Legislative District 1

Yianni Diakomihalis, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 1

Austin Hertel, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 1

Emma Moulton, Spencerport, NY 14559, Legislative District 1

Michael Spallina, Hilton, NY 14468, Legislative District 1

Jordyn Bombay, Brockport, NY 14468, Legislative District 2

Cameron Dony, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

Madelyn Fadale, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

Sheridan Grady, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

Mateo Mortellaro, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

Samantha Rogers, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

Max Sevor, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

Juliana Viola, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

Jaclyn Breeze, North Chili, NY 14514, Legislative District 3

Kevin Dick, Rochester, NY 14624, Legislative District 3

Patrick Etter, Rochester, NY 14624, Legislative District 3

Thomas May, Rochester, NY 14624, Legislative District 3

Austin Saur, Rochester, NY 14624, Legislative District 3

Jonathan Sutton, Rochester, NY 14624, Legislative District 3

Emma Daley, Rochester, NY 14624, Legislative District 4

Sofia Palmieri, Spencerport, NY14559, Legislative District 4

Josh Alcorn, Mendon, NY 14506, Legislative District 5

Emily Lang, Rochester, NY 14526, Legislative District 5

Dion Reid, Rochester, NY 14623, Legislative District 5

Tyler Selke, Honeoye Falls, NY 14472, Legislative District 5

Emily Beach, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 7

Natalie Chiapperi, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 7

Tyler Mackey, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 7

Katie Moore, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 7

Kate Sidoti, Rochester, NY 14612, Legislative District 7

Jack Kehoe, Webster, NY 14580, Legislative District 8

Isa Reese, Webster, NY 14580, Legislative District 8

Sarah Vollmer, Webster, NY 14580, Legislative District 8

Angel Yang, Webster, NY 14580, Legislative District 8

Anabelle Aebli, Penfield, NY 14526, Legislative District 9

Meredith Blackburn, Penfield, NY 14526, Legislative District 9

Frederick Finter, Penfield, NY 14526, Legislative District 9

Joshua Hill, Penfield, NY 14526, Legislative District 9

Garrett Nolte, Penfield, NY 14526, Legislative District 9

Sierra Ramsey, Rochester, NY 14625, Legislative District 9

Grace Lucille Fjermedal, Pittsford, NY 14534, Legislative District 10

Piper Bailey, Fairport, NY 14450, Legislative District 11

Miranda Dunn, Fairport, NY 14450, Legislative District 11

Ryley Herren, Fairport, NY 14450, Legislative District 11

Nicholas Guida, Fairport, NY 14450, Legislative District 11

Allison Prescott, Fairport, NY 14450, Legislative District 11

Megan Yawman, Penfield, NY 14526, Legislative District 11

Maya Burrows, West Henrietta, 14586, Legislative District 12

Jamie Cooper, Churchville, NY 14428, Legislative District 12

Nathan Czapranski, Scottsville, NY 14546, Legislative District 12

Levi Silvarole, Scottsville, NY 14546, Legislative District 12

Connor Smith, Scottsville, NY 14546, Legislative District 12

Thomas Snyder, Scottsville, NY 14546, Legislative District 12

Preston Spence, Scottsville, NY 14546, Legislative District 12

Justin Buick, West Henrietta, NY 14586, Legislative District 13

Emma Dechau, Henrietta, NY 14467, Legislative District 13

Madison Wolgast, Henrietta, NY 14467, Legislative District 13

Isabel Hernandez, Rochester, NY 14617, Legislative District 16

Olivia Neatrour, Rochester, NY 14622, Legislative District 16

Khadjia Muhammadi, Rochester, NY 14617, Legislative District 17

Leah Abraha, East Rochester, NY 14445, Legislative District 18

Maddy Walsh, East Rochester, NY 14445, Legislative District 18

Lauren Begy, Rochester, NY 14616, Legislative District 19

Maliah Benedetto, Rochester, NY 14626, Legislative District 19

Paul R. Conley, Rochester, NY 14626, Legislative District 19

Jasmine Greggs, Rochester, NY 14615, Legislative District 19

Emily Ann Leone, Rochester, NY 14626, Legislative District 19

Leon Mosley, Spencerport, NY 14559, Legislative District 19

Maxwell Ogden, Rochester, NY 14616, Legislative District 19

Nicholas Briggs, Spencerport, NY 14559, Legislative District 20

Madison Byrne, Spencerport, NY 14559, Legislative District 20

Jenna Coffey, Spencerport, NY 14559, Legislative District 20

Juliana Greene, Rochester, NY 14626, Legislative District 20

Aubrey Hillman, Spencerport, NY 14559, Legislative District 20

Jacob Lewis, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 20

Kayla Privitera, Rochester, NY 14606, Legislative District 20

Alexis Redden, Spencerport, NY 14559, Legislative District 20

Laney Sodoma, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 20

Angelina Wezelis, Churchville, NY 14428, Legislative District 20

DeJuan Jesus Steele, Rochester, NY 14609, Legislative District 21

Justin Keller, Rochester, NY 14616, Legislative District 26

Hillary Mekoyo-Bakou, Rochester, NY 14613, Legislative District 26

Ahmere Spires, Rochester, NY 14624, Legislative District 26

Amoni Kalagbor, Rochester, NY 14619, Legislative District 27

Yefire Harling, Rochester, NY 14606, Legislative District 28

Ajeeta Jandkami, Rochester, NY 14606, Legislative District 28

WILLIE W. LIGHTFOOT YOUTH ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR

Laurie Polatas, Hilton, NY 14468, Legislative District 1

Mark Rennie, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 2

JoAnn Krywy, Spencerport, Y 14559, Legislative District 4

Robert Meehan, Honeoye Falls, NY 14472, Legislative District 5

Rick Page, West Henrietta, NY 14586, Legislative District 5

Deidre Reid, Rochester, NY 14623, Legislative District 5

Kevin Mead, Churchville, NY 14428, Legislative District 12

Mike Line, Rochester, NY 14617, Legislative District 16

Ned Dale, Rochester, NY 14617, Legislative District 17

Carole Snow, Fairport, NY 14450, Legislative District 18

Sue Sodoma, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 20

Jimmy Zisovski, Brockport, NY 14420, Legislative District 20

