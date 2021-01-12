Monroe County is Hiring as it Gets Ready to Increase Vaccinations

Staff report

Doses of vaccine are pictured as healthcare workers at the University of Rochester Medical Center receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 14, 2020. Photo by J. Adam Fenster / University of Rochester

Monroe County is making plans to vaccinate additional groups, but the timing depends on how many doses are received and how quickly the first group is vaccinated.

The vaccination process is divided into phases based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Phase 1A covers health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, EMS personnel, funeral home employees and licensed mental health providers.

Phase 1B includes teachers and education workers, first responders, public safety workers, public transit workers and anyone age 75 and older. It is estimated that additional 100,000 Monroe County residents will be in this phase.

People can check their eligibility at www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine.

To prepare for increased efforts at vaccination, Monroe County is hiring medical and support staff.

The county is looking to hire 30 registered nurses for temporary positions that pay an average salary of $44,661 to $58,929 annually. These positions are in the Nursing Services Division of the Department of Public Health and will be assigned to the Immunization Program. The work will include administering vaccines both in the Immunization Clinic and at outreach clinics. Minimum qualifications include graduation from a regionally accredited or New York State registered school of nursing.

The county also is seeking more clerical support staff for locations where vaccines will be given. The additional positions will help clinical staff, ensuring data is properly recorded and assisting the site coordinator as needed. Salary for these positions will be $15 to $20 per hour. Minimum qualifications for the positions include graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma and two years of office clerical or secretarial experience.

Full job description and application for the RN and clerk positions are at www.monroecounty.gov.