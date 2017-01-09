Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard to Announce Decision on Mayoral Run

By Staff

Monroe County Legislator and former chief of police James Sheppard has all but confirmed he will run for mayor in a Facebook post inviting supporters to join him for an announcement Saturday.

“This Saturday morning at 10:00 am, I will publicly announce my decision about whether I will be a candidate this year for mayor of Rochester,” Sheppard stated. “This is not a decision I have made lightly. It is the culmination of literally hundreds of conversations I have had over the past several months with many of you–people from across our community, from all walks of life.”

Incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren has not yet said whether she will run for re-election.

Sheppard said he would make the announcement at the Workers United labor union, 750 East. Ave.

Former WROC-TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart has also recently announced she would be exploring a run for mayor, and, following Sheppard’s announcement, Barnhart said she would also be “joining the discussion in the coming days.”

Political consultant to Barnhart’s campaign Robert Scott Gaddy also jumped into the fray on Monday, stating, via Twitter, “Sheppard can’t win minority votes due to his policing record. He’s toast.”

