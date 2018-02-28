Monroe County, MCC to Host New “Inspire Monroe” Interactive Career Fair

By Staff –

Monroe County and Monroe Community College will co-host “Inspire Monroe,” a new interactive career exploration fair available to high school students, and unemployed or underemployed adults.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Rochester, and has been targeted to showcase career options in industries including advanced manufacturing, health care, and information technology, according to officials.

“Inspire Monroe” is free and open to the public, and parking during the event will be validated.

“Employers across Monroe County are looking to hire skilled workers for good-paying jobs that are open right here, right now, especially in growing industries like advanced manufacturing, health care, and information technology,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “Inspire Monroe is custom-designed to bridge the skills gap by offering students and job seekers the chance to learn more about these opportunities, plus the training or education they will need to get the job done. If you are looking for a good-paying, rewarding career, I hope you’ll join us for Inspire Monroe on March 24.”

Dinolfo said the job fair will feature hands-on demonstrations from experts in their fields, as well as information on scholarships and financial aid available for students.

The event has been funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, through MCC’s Economic and Workforce Development Center.

“Employers regularly tell MCC that they have good-paying, full-time positions available, but simply cannot find enough workers to keep growing,” Monroe Community College president Anne Kress said. “These good jobs require skills typically gained through a certificate, associate degree or industry credential. We hope participants at the event will come away with a greater awareness of the diverse career opportunities available, and become inspired to pursue one of these valuable pathways.”

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inspire-monroe-tickets-41600712852?aff=ehomecard for additional information regarding the event.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.