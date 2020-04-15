Monroe County Pledges More Race/Ethnicity Data on COVID-19 Patients

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

The entrance to the emergency department at Strong Memorial Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is pledging more data about the race and ethnicity of people who died or were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Of the 56 deaths through 4 p.m. April 14, Blacks made up 19.6% and Hispanics made up 7.1%. Whites accounted for 71.4% of deaths and Asians accounted for 1.8%. The county did not record a death in any other racial or ethnic group.

The percentages are not that much different from the initial data about deaths that were released April 8. At that time, the county had recorded 34 deaths. Of those, 18.2% were Black and 9.1% were Hispanic. Of the 86 hospitalized patients at that time, 27.9% were Black and 18.6% were Hispanic. Of the 39 people in intensive care at that time, 53.8% were Black and 5.1% were Hispanic.

The county said that a more detailed account of hospitalizations by race/ethnicity would be released April 17.

It is hard to predict when a community has hit its peak in COVID-19 cases, and the fact is evident only in retrospect.

After fewer confirmed cases in each of the five previous days, Monroe County reported an increase in people diagnosed with the illness. On April 14, the health department reported 43 new confirmed cases from the previous day.

Positive cases are announced as tests come back. As of April 14, the county had received 7,289 tests. The county had 834 confirmed cases. There were 97 people in hospitals and of those, 35 were in intensive care on ventilators.