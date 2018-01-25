Dinolfo Releases “Monroe County Opioid Action Plan”

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has released a new “Monroe County Opioid Action Plan” to combat the heroin and opioid crisis in the area.

“The sad truth is that everyone knows someone who has been impacted by opioid addiction,” Dinolfo said. “It could be the student athlete who ends up hooked on a prescription they were given for a sports injury, the son or daughter who takes an expired prescription from the medicine cabinet, or any number of everyday families here who have been devastated by this deadly crisis. That is why we are today launching our ‘Opioid Action Plan,’ a wide-ranging approach that recognizes the important role that county government can play in supporting prevention, treatment, recovery and law enforcement moving forward.”

Dinolfo said the plan includes filing a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies; launching a new “Public Health Commissioner’s Advisory Panel on Opioids;” and providing free Narcan training and distribution, as well as expanded educational seminars.

Here are some of the plan’s key features:

The county has filed a lawsuit against several makers and marketers of opioid drugs in New York State Supreme Court. The lawsuit has been consolidated with 11 other similar suits filed by counties across the state, and the litigation will have no net cost to the county.

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will lead the “Commissioner’s Advisory Panel on Opioids;” the panel will be comprised of two committees, one to examine emergency and urgent care for opioid treatment, the other to examine primary and transitional care.

The health department will provide “Opioid Overdose Prevention Training,” typically on the fourth Wednesday of the month, with sessions in both the morning and evening. Training will be open to the public at no cost. The sessions will be held at 111 Westfall Rd., in Room 142. Interested individuals may visit www2.monroecounty.gov/health-index.php to register for the training.

Monroe County, in partnership with the Monroe County Legislature, has also expanded its selection of educational outreach seminars. The 2018 schedule will be available on the county’s website.

Monroe County has also partnered with Rochester Drug Court in its application for a $1.8 million state grant to help support a new “Opioid Response Partnership.”

The program would expand case management services, create a streamlined system for treatment and detox referrals, and enhance access to and quality of treatment for low-risk, non-violent defendants who are diverted to drug court, county officials said.

Visit https://www.monroecounty.gov/?q=node/9108 for additional information regarding the plan.

