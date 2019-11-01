Monroe County Reports Child Death Related to Flu

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

File photo

A child was the first reported flu-related death in Monroe County in the 2019-2020 season.

The child was 4 or younger, according to preliminary data reported by the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center and posted on the Monroe County Department of Public Health website.

No details were available about the death. It was the first pediatric flu-related death in Monroe County since the 2012-2013 season, according to the health department.

This is the first child death related to the flu in at least the past two flu seasons, according to data from the county health department. The death was the only confirmed case in the 0-to-4 age group.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 19, the county reported 14 laboratory confirmed cases and six hospitalizations. Not all suspected cases of the flu are tested, so it’s likely that the respiratory illness is more widespread than data suggest.

In the 2018-19 flu season, which runs from October through April, the county reported 5,946 laboratory-confirmed cases, 1,005 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. All the deaths occurred among people 50 and older. In 2017-18, the county reported 7,357 confirmed cases, 1,327 hospitalizations and 19 deaths. All the deaths were among people older than 50.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated against the flu. For information about where to get a flu shot, go to www2.monroecounty.gov/flu and click on “2019 Community Flu Clinics.”