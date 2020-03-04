Monroe County Reports Five Flu Deaths in One February Week

Monroe County Department of Public Health reported the most number of flu-related deaths in one week in the current season.

Five deaths were reported between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22, according to the county in a March 2 news release. Flu reports lag by about a week.

So far this flu season, which is tracked from October through April, 10 people have died.

The recent deaths are notable in that they occurred in relatively younger people. One death was reported among 18- to 49-year-olds and one death occurred among 50- to 64-year-olds. Two deaths were in the 65-to-74 age group and one was of a person 85 or older.

The health department reports only the age range and it does not give any information about possible underlying health conditions of people who died from flu-related illness.

The first flu death this season, reported in October, was of a child 4 or younger. The other deaths were among people 75 and older.

The county reported 118 fewer flu cases for the week of Feb. 16-22 than the previous week. So far this year, there are 4,699 confirmed cases.

In the 2018-2019 flu season, 21 people died. All the deaths were among people 50 or older. There were 5,946 laboratory confirmed cases.

In the 2017-2018 flu season, 19 people died – all 50 or older That year, the county reported 7,357 confirmed cases.

As for COVID-19, the county reported that six people were in voluntary self-quarantine because they recently returned from China. The county said that 25 people finished their two-week quarantine and have not shown any symptoms.