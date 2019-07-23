Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Suspected Jail Suicide

Monroe County Jail. File photo

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing its processes after a male inmate at the jail on South Plymouth Avenue was found unconscious and not breathing at 12:45 a.m. July 19.

According to a statement from Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter, any death inside the jail requires a five-layer review: a command review, criminal investigation, internal investigation, New York State Commission of Corrections investigation and an independent medical auditor’s review to ensure all procedures and protocols were followed.

A deputy conducting a check of the jail cells discovered the male, according to the statement. The male, who was not identified, was found with his jail-issued uniform wrapped around his neck and connected to his cell.

The initial MCSO command review showed that checks of the cell block were made every 13-14 minutes, more frequent than the 15-minute expectation set by Baxter, and more frequent than the 30-minute mandate set by the New York State Commission of Corrections.

Per MCSO training and protocol, the jail deputies administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. The Rochester Fire Department and AMR ambulance service responded and took over medical treatment. The individual was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead by hospital personnel at 1:37 a.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office expresses its condolences to the family of the inmate. Attempts to save the individual’s life were made; unfortunately they were unsuccessful. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy. MCSO staff notified the man’s family. As a result of this incident, mental health services were provided to the inmates in the cell block and peer support to the deputies.

The inmate entered the jail on July 1, 2019 on a felony bench warrant.