Monroe County to Host Job Fair at Flint St. Recreation Center

Monroe County has partnered with Partners Against Violence Everywhere (PAVE), and Camp Good Days and Special Times to host a “Recruiting on the Road Project TIPS (Trust, Informative, Programs, Services) Job Fair” at Flint St. Recreation Center on Thursday, June 28, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Recruiting on the Road” will work with Project TIPS to connect hiring employers in the community with local job seekers, and provide job training opportunities, the county said.

“This special job fair will be a great opportunity to connect with employers in fields like healthcare, civil service, transportation, and more, while also providing opportunities for specialized job training,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “If you are looking for a job or a career change, I hope you’ll join Partners Against Violence, Camp Good Days and Special Times, and our Monroe County jobs team on Flint St. in the city of Rochester on the 28th.”

The event will be free and open to the public, and registration can be completed online at www.eventbrite.com/e/tips-to-employment-job-fair-tickets-46948205346.

Businesses including Monroe County Civil Service, United States Parcel Service, University of Rochester/Strong Hospital, Home Instead Senior Care, Monroe Community College Corporate College, and RochesterWorks! will be in attendance during the event.

