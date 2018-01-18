Monroe County to Host Job Fair at Monroe Community Hospital

By Staff –

Monroe County will host a job fair to fill positions in a wide variety of fields at Monroe Community Hospital (MCH) from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23.

“This job fair will offer a great opportunity for job seekers in a wide variety of fields to find rewarding new employment opportunities at our very own Monroe Community Hospital,” Monroe County executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “MCH is an outstanding facility, and Monroe County is proud to offer competitive salaries and benefits to the dedicated employees who help care for its residents each and every day. I hope you’ll join us on Tuesday to find your next career right here at MCH.”

MCH is recruiting candidates in positions including registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), clerical workers, and respiratory therapists.

Opportunities are also available in housekeeping, laundry, and food services.

According to the county, Monroe County’s 2018 budget has included an upgrade to the salary schedule of the hospital’s nursing care staff in order to aid in recruitment and retention within the organiztion.

MCH employees also currently receive a variety of benefits, including pension and retirement plans, deferred compensation, vacation and sick pay, health and dental coverage, and free parking.

The hospital also offers a free CNA training program for candidates who’d like to become certified nursing assistants.

The job fair will take place in the Brass Chandelier Room at Monroe Community Hospital, 435 E. Henrietta Rd.

