Monroe County to Host Next “Recruiting on the Road” Job Fair in Webster

By Staff –

Monroe County will bring its next “Recruiting on the Road Job Fair” to the town of Webster on Wednesday, July 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Rd., in Webster.

“Through our “Recruiting on the Road Job Fair” series, we remain committed to connecting job seekers with employers in every corner of our community,” County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “By putting prospective employees and ready-to-hire businesses in the same room, we not only help local businesses, we help local families succeed through employment. To date, our “Recruiting on the Road” job fairs have attracted more than 1,000 local job seekers, and over 100 participating businesses. This month, we are thrilled to continue our workforce development efforts in the town of Webster, and invite job seekers to come out to the Webster Public Library.”

The event will be free and open to the public, and registration can be completed online at www.eventbrite.com/e/recruiting-on-the-road-webster-job-fair-tickets-46322036458.

Participating businesses include the Webster Central School District, Monroe County Civil Service, YMCA of Greater Rochester, Boutler Industrial Contractors, CDS Life Transitions, Hillside Family of Agencies, Conduent, Concentrix, and Doodle Bugs Children’s Learning Academy.

