Monroe County to Host “Recruiting on the Road” Job Fair in Henrietta

By Staff –

Monroe County will host its next “Recruiting on the Road” job fair in Henrietta on Wednesday, May 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. during national “Small Business Week.”

The event will feature several local small businesses looking to hire individuals in competitive fields, the county said.

“At every ‘Recruiting on the Road’ event, job interviews are scheduled, job-seekers are hired, and we are connecting more residents with more good-paying jobs than ever before,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “Our special ‘Recruiting on the Road’ job fair during ‘Small Business Week’ will be a great opportunity to connect with local employers looking to hire qualified candidates in fields like advanced manufacturing, healthcare, information technology and more. If you are looking for your next big opportunity, we hope to see you in Henrietta during ‘Small Business Week.’”

The event will feature the following local small businesses that will be participating for the first time:

OFD Foods – An Oregon-based supplier of freeze dried foods that recently broke ground on a new, local manufacturing facility, with plans to hire 30 full-time positions during the first phase of its expansion.

Lifetime Assistance – A 40-year-old agency that will cover the cost of employees entering its Licensed Practical Nurse Program.

Tradesmen International – Located in Brighton, the company is seeking to hire electricians, plumbers, welders, and masons.

DiPasquale Construction – A full-service, commercial general contractor seeking to hire both an accountant and senior project manager.

Over 20 local employers will attend the job fair in total, including Mersen Corporation, CDS Life Transitions, UPS, WB Mason, Wegmans, MCC, and Monroe County Civil Service.

“Job seekers are asked to come prepared for an interview, bring extra copies of their resumes, and dress for success,” county officials said.

The event will be free and open to the public.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/recruiting-on-the-road-henrietta-tickets-43753606214?aff=es2 to register.

