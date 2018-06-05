Monroe County to Host “Recruiting on the Road Job Fair”

By Staff –

Monroe County will host its “Recruiting on the Road Job Fair” Wednesday, June 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in Pentecostal Holiness Church (Inglesia Santidad Pentecostal), at 939 N. Clinton Ave.

“This “Recruiting on the Road” job fair will be a great opportunity to connect with employers in fields like education, civil service, transportation, and more,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinofo stated. “If you are looking for a job or a career change, I hope you will join us on North Clinton Ave. in the city of Rochester on the 6th.

“I want to thank Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo for bringing “Recruiting on the Road” to Northeast Rochester, and inviting the City Department of Human Resource Management to be part of this job fair,” Mayor Lovely Warren said. “I also want to thank Pentecostal Holiness Church for hosting this event, and all the participating employers who are helping the residents of Rochester learn about job opportunities in our community. This is the kind of collaboration that will ensure every resident has a chance to benefit from our work together to create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities for our citizens.”

The event will be free and open to the public, and participating businesses include Monroe County Civil Service, City of Rochester Civil Service, Rochester City School District, North American Breweries (Genesee), Hickey Freeman, Coca-Cola, Tops Markets, Lifetime Assistance. Home Leasing, Catholic Family Center, Rochester Housing Authority, Sutherland Global, Christa Construction, Tradesmen International, and OACES/Youth Build.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/recruiting-on-the-road-northeast-rochester-tickets-45933484288?aff=eac2 to register.

