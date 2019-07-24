Monroe County to Inspect Safety of Restaurant Grease Traps

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo announced inspections of grease traps at restaurants after the death of a 3-year-old. File photo

Monroe County will be checking to make sure grease traps are secure and to avoid a repeat of the tragedy that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy July 15 at a Tim Hortons in the city.

Starting July 25, the county Department of Public Health will inspect grease traps at licensed eateries.

Inspectors will ask if there is a grease trap on the premises and if the grease trap is located inside or outside the facility. Inspectors will physically check the trap based on New York State Department of Conservation’s guidance, which recommends that the covers for grease traps “be of sufficient weight, or mechanically fastened, or provided with a lock system to prevent unauthorized entry.”

Inspections of approximately 2,500 establishments are expected to take two weeks, according to a news release from County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo. If any deficiencies are found, the health department will recommend how business owners can fix the problems.

Dinolfo also said she intended to propose a law to regulate grease trap covers in Monroe County by setting clear standards for security and requiring regular inspections.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County commissioner of public health, sent a letter to permitted businesses announcing the inspections. He wrote that “Monroe County has not been and is not responsible for the ongoing inspection and enforcement of grease traps located outside of a dining establishment. However, due to the seriousness of the situation, we have been charged by County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo to take this opportunity to immediately assess and evaluate the security of all external grease trap covers at dining establishments in Monroe County.”

Attention has been focused on grease traps since the child apparently stepped on the lid of a grease trap outside the Tim Hortons on University Avenue. The lid, which was not secured, flipped. The child fell and the lid went back into place. Rescuers found the child and tried life-saving measures.

“As a mother and grandmother, last week’s tragedy was a horrific loss that shocked and saddened me to my core,” Dinolfo said in a news release. “We learned in the wake of the incident that no agency or entity, at the state or local level, is explicitly responsible for the ongoing inspection of grease traps in New York State. As we indicated last week, I intend to introduce legislation to address that ambiguity under the law and set clear standards for these covers in Monroe County as soon as possible.”

Dinolfo asked that restaurant owners assess their grease traps and be prepared for an inspection.

Mendoza reminded proprietors why the inspections are being done.

“You may be aware of the recent tragedy involving a three-year-old boy who fell and died as a result of an unsecured grease trap cover at a dining establishment in the City of Rochester. This loss is heartbreaking and has raised concern about the potential risk that additional unsecured grease trap covers may pose to public safety,” he wrote.