Monroe County to Post Links Around 4 p.m. for Vaccination Appointments

Staff report

At approximately 4 p.m. Feb. 22, Monroe County will be posting separate links for COVID-19 vaccines for people in Phase 1B and for people with comorbitities.

The links will be at www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine.

The county is receiving Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for individuals age 18 and older.

Those eligible under Phase 1B are:

first responder or support staff for first responder agency

corrections

P-12 school (public or non-public)

in-person college faculty and instructors

employees or support staff of licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group childcare settings

licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group childcare provider

public transit

public facing grocery store workers, including convenience store and bodega workers

individual living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household

individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents.

The comorbities — or underlying health conditions that put individuals at higher risk — are:

cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

chronic kidney disease

lung Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down Syndrome

heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

severe obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

pregnancy

sickle cell disease or thalassemia

type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s disease or dementia

liver disease

For updated information about Monroe County vaccination efforts, go to www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine.