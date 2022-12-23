Monroe County Urges Residents to take Caution as “Once in a Generation” Winter Storm Approaches Region

County Executive declares state of emergency to facilitate closing of County public offices

In the Community: From the Office of Adam J. Bello Monroe County Executive

Photo from https://www.monroecounty.gov/news-2022-12-22-storm.

Due to the impending winter storm, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared a countywide State of Emergency, Dec. 22 to allow for closing County office including the County Clerk’s Office. The declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect for five days or until rescinded by the County Executive.

“As thousands of residents prepare to spend time with loved ones for the holidays, I am urging residents to travel cautiously and prepare accordingly for extreme cold, snow and harsh winds projected for the region. Monroe County stands ready to assist our residents, and is coordinating response efforts with our local and state government partners,” Bello said. “The National Weather Service is calling this a ‘once in a generation’ winter storm. We must take this seriously and ensure we are making decisions that won’t put our families and loved ones at risk.”

The County Executive is urging residents to prepare for extreme winter winds, potential widespread power outages, dangerous travel conditions and freezing temperatures throughout the Christmas weekend.

County officials met with town and village leadership and Monroe County school superintendents early Thursday morning to coordinate storm preparations and response. County office buildings and DMV offices will be closed to the public and all nonessential employees on Friday, and the Seneca Park Zoo will be closed both Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “flash freeze” with winds up to or exceeding 60 miles per hour starting early Friday and into Christmas evening. The strong winds combined with lake effect snow over the weekend could result in dangerous to impossible travel conditions, scattered downed trees and widespread power outages that could last a significant period of time, particularly on the county’s west side.

Monroe County’s Office of Emergency Management will monitor the weather and road conditions throughout the storm. Further updates about weather conditions, road closures or other storm-related matters will be issued to the public as warranted.

Find more information at County Executive declares state of emergency to facilitate closing of County public offices at https://www.monroecounty.gov/news-2022-12-22-storm.