Monroe County, Foodlink Partner to Bring Curbside Market to DHS

Monroe County and Foodlink will partner to host Foodlink’s Curbside Market program at the Monroe County Department of Human Services (MCDHS) campus at 111 Westfall Rd., in recognition of national Hunger Action Month.

The county is currently working with Foodlink to develop a rolling schedule of dates and times when its Curbside Market, a program in which the food bank’s mobile units bring fresh, affordable produce into low-income, underserved communities, will be available to clients at the DHS campus.

“I am so grateful to Foodlink for their partnership in bringing the innovative Curbside Market program directly to the families served by our Department of Human Services,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “The key to the Curbside Market is location, location, location. By regularly hosting Foodlink’s mobile market at our central DHS campus, we can help make fresh, healthy, affordable foods accessible to local families who need it most. This new partnership also comes at no cost to the county, which is great news for these families and local taxpayers.”

In addition, “The Curbside Market aims to increase access to healthy foods for people with SNAP benefits, which is why we are so happy to partner with Monroe County and the Department of Human Services as a new Curbside Market site,” Mitch Gruber, chief programs officer for Foodlink, stated.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries will also receive twice the value on every dollar spent at the Curbside Market through SNAP’s “Double Up Food Bucks”program.

Foodlink’s Curbside Market reached almost 30,000 customers, and sold more than 340,000 pounds of fresh produce, in 2016.

The organization is a regional food hub and Feeding America food bank serving Allegany, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.

Visit http://foodlinkny.org/ for additional information regarding the organization.

