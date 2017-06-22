Monroe County’s “Movies in the Parks 2017 Summer Season” Set to Begin in July

By Staff –

The county has announced it will host four evenings featuring motion pictures at Ontario Beach Park and the Highland Park Bowl during the county’s “Movies in the Parks 2017 Summer Season.”

The schedule of events will be as follows:

July 6, Jaws (1975 PG), at Ontario Beach Park, 9 p.m.;

July 14, The LEGO Batman Movie (2017 PG), at Ontario Beach Park, 9 p.m.;

Aug. 19, Beauty and the Beast (2017 PG), at Highland Park Bowl, 9 p.m.;

and Aug. 26, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016 PG-13), at Highland Park Bowl, 9 p.m.

Pre-show movie trivia and prizes will be available for attendees prior to each film’s showing, beginning at 8:30 p.m., and concessions will also be available for purchase.

Visit monroecounty.gov/parks or call (585) 753-PARK (7275) for additional information regarding the free movie series.