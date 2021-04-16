Mosquito Warning Over Rare Diseases In Australia’s Northern Territory

TIWI ISLANDS, Australia — Australia has urged people in Northern Territory (NT) to protect themselves from mosquito bites after two rare and dangerous viruses borne by the insects were detected.

Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus and Kunjin virus were found in the Top End and Barkly regions during routine screening, Northern Territory Health officials claimed.

“The results of recent testing indicate widespread Murray Valley encephalitis and Kunjin virus activity throughout the Territory,” Bill Pettit, medical entomologist, said on April 14.

“Although mosquito numbers are currently relatively low in Top End urban areas and Central Australia, they can still occur in relatively high numbers in rural areas, especially those close to swamps and wetlands.”

The announcement follows the recent death of a resident on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, following a case of mosquito-borne encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain tissue.

As per health authorities, they are still investigating which virus the resident was infected with within March, but the Murray Valley encephalitis or Kunjin viruses are the most likely.

A bite transmits both viruses from an infected mosquito, which mainly breeds in vegetated freshwater habitats.

Murray Valley encephalitis is a rare disease that can be fatal.