Movies in the Park Makes a Comeback for 2022

Photo from https://www.monroecounty.gov/parks-movies

The county is offering six free family-friendly film screenings in July and August.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Movies in the Parks, a series of free family-friendly movie screenings.

“Movies in the Parks provides county residents and families with another free way to enjoy our spectacular county parks,” Bello said.

Angels in the Outfield was recently shown, July 9 at Frontier Field

Movies in the Parks will run through July and August. All movies begin at dusk. The event dates are

as follows:

Friday, July 15, Encanto, Highland Park

Friday, July 22, Field of Dreams, Frontier Field

Friday, July 29, Luca, Webster Park

Friday, August 5, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Greece Canal Park

Friday, August 19, Pirates of the Caribbean, Ontario Beach Park



For more information, visit www.monroecounty.gov.