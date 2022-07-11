Movies in the Park Makes a Comeback for 2022

In the Community: News from the Office of Adam J. Bello Monroe County Executive
The county is offering six free family-friendly film screenings in July and August.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Movies in the Parks, a series of free family-friendly movie screenings.
“Movies in the Parks provides county residents and families with another free way to enjoy our spectacular county parks,” Bello said.
Angels in the Outfield was recently shown, July 9 at Frontier Field
Movies in the Parks will run through July and August. All movies begin at dusk. The event dates are
as follows:
- Friday, July 15, Encanto, Highland Park
- Friday, July 22, Field of Dreams, Frontier Field
- Friday, July 29, Luca, Webster Park
- Friday, August 5, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Greece Canal Park
- Friday, August 19, Pirates of the Caribbean, Ontario Beach Park
For more information, visit www.monroecounty.gov.