[Muccc_press_list] continues Tonight through SAT: Out of Pocket Productions Presents: Incorruptible

Out of Pocket Productions Presents:
Incorruptible
by Michael Hollinger
Fri. May 26th – 7:30pm
Sat. May 27th – 7:30pm
Thur. June 1st – 7:30pm
Fri. June 2nd – 7:30pm
Sat. June 3rd – 2:00 pm and 7:30pm
Advanced – $13 Seniors/Students | $18 Adults At-the-Door – $15 Seniors/Students | $20 Adults
John W. Borek and Elephant
Productions present: Hatchling
by Louie Podlaski
Fri. June 9th – 7:30pm
Polite Ink. sketch & improv presents:
Villain’s Vacation
Sat. June 10th – 8:00pm
Building giant space lasers, perfecting evil laughs, developing nefarious and overly elaborate schemes, and dealing with inept henchmen can be exhausting! Villains need a break too.
Polite Ink. answers the burning question: When villains are not trying to take over the world and fighting their nemesis, what exactly do they do?
Turns out it is a pretty funny world filled with Dad jokes, failed home projects, and well you will just have to see for yourself.
For more information head over to politeink.com
$10 in advance, $15 at door, $8 seniors and students.
Beautiful Dreamer (Stephen Foster Tells His Own Story)
Tue. June 13th – 7:00pm
Wed. June 14th – 2:00pm and 7:00pm
Thurs. June 15th – 7:00pm
Fri. June 16th – 7:00pm
Sat. June 17th – 7:00pm
Sun. June 18th – 2:00pm
The Dady Brothers have been entertaining audiences for over forty years, and they are joined by John’s daughter Mara to present the beloved songs of Stephen Foster (Critic Jack Garner says they are “the ideal artists” to do it!) while actor Richard Barry portrays Foster.
Advanced – $18 | At the door – $20
Dances at MuCCC 2017
coordinated by Laurie MacFarlane and Ruben Ornelas June 20 – 24
A festival of contemporary dance by regional, national and international artists. This year’s festival includes five nights of performance as well as open classes/workshops.
Performances-Tuesday, June 20 @ 8 PM
BIODANCE Gina Bonati (NYC)
Karsten Brooks (music)
Valerie Carew (performance video, Canada)
Donna Davenport
Martin Freeman (music)
Laurie MacFarlane
Ruben T. Ornelas
Paula J. Peters
Zhonghui Sun
Wednesday and Friday, June 21 and June 23 @ 8 PM
Gina Bonati (NYC)
Carly Cerasuolo (NYC)
Marisa Garber
Hanlon Dance & Company
Leigh Ann Kabatra (NYC)
Laurie MacFarlane
Katherine Marino
MaryLee Miller
Ruben T. Ornelas
Amy Sullivan
BIODANCE – Wednesday only