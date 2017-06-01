[Muccc_press_list] continues Tonight through SAT: Out of Pocket Productions Presents: Incorruptible

Out of Pocket Productions Presents:

Incorruptible

by Michael Hollinger

Fri. May 26th – 7:30pm

Sat. May 27th – 7:30pm

Thur. June 1st – 7:30pm

Fri. June 2nd – 7:30pm

Sat. June 3rd – 2:00 pm and 7:30pm

Advanced – $13 Seniors/Students | $18 Adults At-the-Door – $15 Seniors/Students | $20 Adults

John W. Borek and Elephant

Productions present: Hatchling

by Louie Podlaski

Fri. June 9th – 7:30pm

Polite Ink. sketch & improv presents:

Villain’s Vacation

Sat. June 10th – 8:00pm

Building giant space lasers, perfecting evil laughs, developing nefarious and overly elaborate schemes, and dealing with inept henchmen can be exhausting! Villains need a break too.

Polite Ink. answers the burning question: When villains are not trying to take over the world and fighting their nemesis, what exactly do they do?

Turns out it is a pretty funny world filled with Dad jokes, failed home projects, and well you will just have to see for yourself.

For more information head over to politeink.com

$10 in advance, $15 at door, $8 seniors and students.

Beautiful Dreamer (Stephen Foster Tells His Own Story)

Tue. June 13th – 7:00pm

Wed. June 14th – 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Thurs. June 15th – 7:00pm

Fri. June 16th – 7:00pm

Sat. June 17th – 7:00pm

Sun. June 18th – 2:00pm

The Dady Brothers have been entertaining audiences for over forty years, and they are joined by John’s daughter Mara to present the beloved songs of Stephen Foster (Critic Jack Garner says they are “the ideal artists” to do it!) while actor Richard Barry portrays Foster.

Advanced – $18 | At the door – $20

Dances at MuCCC 2017

coordinated by Laurie MacFarlane and Ruben Ornelas June 20 – 24

A festival of contemporary dance by regional, national and international artists. This year’s festival includes five nights of performance as well as open classes/workshops.

Performances-Tuesday, June 20 @ 8 PM

BIODANCE Gina Bonati (NYC)

Karsten Brooks (music)

Valerie Carew (performance video, Canada)

Donna Davenport

Martin Freeman (music)

Laurie MacFarlane

Ruben T. Ornelas

Paula J. Peters

Zhonghui Sun

Wednesday and Friday, June 21 and June 23 @ 8 PM

Gina Bonati (NYC)

Carly Cerasuolo (NYC)

Marisa Garber

Hanlon Dance & Company

Leigh Ann Kabatra (NYC)

Laurie MacFarlane

Katherine Marino

MaryLee Miller

Ruben T. Ornelas

Amy Sullivan

BIODANCE – Wednesday only