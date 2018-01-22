Search
From Information to Understanding

Muhammad Study Group of Rochester to Honor Minister Louis Farrakhan

Jan 22, 2018

By Staff –

 

noi flyer UPDATEDThe Muhammad Study Group of Rochester will honor Minister Louis Louis Farrakhan during a black history month event on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Samuel McCree Way.

Zion Hill Gospel Choir, Muhammad Scool of Music, and local musicians will perform during the event.

The program will also feature Nation of Islam student minister Carlos Muhammad, a member of the group’s Baltimore, Maryland chapter, as a guest speaker.

Tickets are $30, and doors will open at 6 p.m.

Visit noirochester.org/blackhistory, or call (585) 820.3973, for additional information regarding the event.

