Monday 26 December 2016
Museum Will Be National Memorial to Lynching Victims

Dec 26, 2016Education, Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Museum Will Be National Memorial to Lynching Victims

By Frederick H. Lowe

 

clayton-jackson-mcghee(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization that provides legal representation to indigent defendants and prisoners denied fair and just treatment in the legal system, intends to open in 2018 the first national memorial to African-American victims of lynchings.

The memorial will be located on six acres in Montgomery, Ala., where EJI is headquartered, the organization said in its 2016 annual report. EJI has reported that nearly 4,000 Black men, women and children were lynched, burned alive, shot to death, drowned and beaten to death by White mobs between 1877 and 1950 in 12 southern states.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

