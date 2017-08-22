NAN’s Rev. Al Sharpton to Lead More Than One Thousand Ministers in ‘Dream Busters’ March on Washington

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – In the wake of the horrific events in Charlottesville, The Trump Administration’s inability to say the words KKK, Nazis, or White supremacists right away – waiting instead until they were pushed to the following Monday – was simply inexcusable. The National Action Network, ministers, and civil rights leaders are not only disgusted by the lack of leadership in the current White House, but are also tired of the silence of others.

That is why the Rev. Al Sharpton, rabbis, imams, and other ministers will join together – more than 1,000 faith leaders in total – in the nation’s capital on the 28th of August for a Ministers March for Justice.

