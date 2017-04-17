National Day of Prayer Initiative

The Rochester Regional Chapter of Business Men’s Fellowship is supporting

the, National Day of Prayer Initiative and Bishop David J. Singleton as he

leads this collective and unifying, “Call to Prayer.”

Bishop David J. Singleton:

· Senior Pastor of Ark of Jesus Ministries

· President/CEO of Celebration of Life Community, Inc.

· Chaplin for the Rochester Fire Department

· Founder of Kingdom Assignment Ministries International

· Professor of Hermeneutics, Missiology and Christian Education

National Day of Prayer Initiative (NDPI) – God has entrusted Bishop David J. Singleton

with a

vision for our local area and our nation in the, National Day of Prayer Initiative, which was

launched

May 3, 2012. A global vision for the Body of Christ at large in the way of the Evangelistic

Outreach.

· Day / Date: Thursday, May 04, 2017

· Location: City Hall, 30 Church Street

· Time: 11:15am

· Phone: 585-340-7027

· E-mail: info@prayerinitiative.org

· Website: www.prayerinitiative.org

What can we do to help support the, NDPI – “Call To Prayer:

· Pray individually and collectively

· View the video clip – http://vimeo.com/211600157

· For information, to Register or to Volunteer or to donate, go to website

www.prayerinitiative.org, or call 585-340-7027

· Forward this message to your pastor and friends

· Prayerfully consider giving of your time, talents and treasures

Prayer means yearning for the simple presence of God,

for a personal understanding of His word, for knowledge

of His will, and for the capacity to hear and obey Him.

Thomas Merton