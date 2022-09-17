National Urban League 21 Pillars Tour Comes to Rochester

Empowering Communities to Transform Public Safety

In the Community: From The National Urban League

Marc Morial, National Urban League President and CEO. Photo from https://nul.org/event/wmy-2019/speakers/marc-h-morial

The National Urban League’s nationwide 21 Pillars Tour makes a stop in Rochester, NY, on Tuesday, September 20, as part of the Urban League of Rochester’s third annual INTERRUPT RACISM™ Summit.

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial will deliver the keynote address on Day 2 of the Summit, highlighting the 21 Pillars for Redefining Public Safety and Restoring Community Trust, the National Urban League’s comprehensive framework for criminal justice advocacy that takes a holistic approach to public safety, the restoration of trust between communities and law enforcement and a path forward for meaningful change. Read the Toolkit, 21 Pillars for Redefining Public Safety and Restoring Community Trust at https://nul.org.

Moral’s keynote will be followed by a panel discussion, “Enough is Enough: Action Steps for Ending Violence and Racism in Our Communities NOW,” moderated by News 10 NBC Anchor Lynette Adams. Panelists include violence reduction expert and activist Aqeela Sherrills, Rise Up Rochester Executive Director Wanda Ridgeway, City of Rochester Violence Prevention Advisor Victor T. Saunders, and The Black Agenda Group organizer Imam Hanif Abdul-Wahid. Rochester Urban League President and CEO Dr. Seanelle Hawkins will preside.

Morial’s keynote address begins at 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main St., Rochester.

2022 Interrupt Racism Summit speakers, Photo from https://www.urbanleagueroc.org/summit

Morial has been visiting Urban League affiliates in cities across the nation where trust between police and the communities they serve has been broken. Most recently in Rochester, a police officer whose car was bumped by an ambulance was suspended after placing an EMT in handcuffs while she was in the process of transporting a patient on a stretcher. The officer, Charles LoTempio, has pleaded guilty to two previous incidents of abuse of force. The Rochester Police Department faces multiple lawsuits for its violent response to the protests that erupted in 2020 after Daniel Prude suffocated while being restrained by officers.

For more information and to register for the event, visit https://www.urbanleagueroc.org/summit.