Natural Hiss-tory: Snakes Thrived Thanks To Asteroid That Wiped Out The Dinosaurs

Researchers in England have found that modern snakes evolved from a handful of species that survived the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs.

In the study, the experts claim that all 4,000 living snake species can trace their origins back to just a few snakes that survived the cataclysmic event that ended the reign of the dinosaurs and killed almost all other living organisms on Earth 66 million years ago.

Scientists have found that the diversity of snakes across the world can be traced back to the extinction of the dinosaurs. (Joschua Knuppe/Zenger)

Scientists at the University of Bath in southwestern England and fellow researchers from Bristol, Cambridge and Germany used genetic analyses of modern snakes to pinpoint their evolutionary origin. It was published in the journal Nature Communications on Sept. 14.

“Our research suggests that extinction acted as a form of ‘creative destruction,’” said Nick Longrich from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath and the corresponding author of the study. “By wiping out old species, it allowed survivors to exploit the gaps in the ecosystem, experimenting with new lifestyles and habitats.

“This seems to be a general feature of evolution. It’s the periods immediately after major extinctions where we see evolution at its most wildly experimental and innovative. The destruction of biodiversity makes room for new things to emerge and colonize new landmasses. Ultimately, life becomes even more diverse than before.”

The study’s authors believe that snakes’ ability to shelter underground and go without food for long periods helped them survive the destructive effects of the asteroid impact.

The extinction of their competitors, including Cretaceous-era snakes and the dinosaurs, allowed the surviving snakes to move into new niches, habitats and continents. In fact, they moved into Asia for the first time after this event, according to the scientists.

The snakes then evolved into the modern snakes seen across the world in various habitats. The diversity of today’s snakes, from tree snakes, sea snakes, venomous vipers and cobras to huge constrictors such as boas and pythons, only emerged after the dinosaurs were wiped out, the researchers said.

The Brahminy blindsnake, one of the world’s smallest snakes, owes its existence to the snakes that survived the asteroid impact that killed the dinosaurs. (Nick Longrich/Zenger)

“It’s remarkable, because not only are they surviving an extinction that [wiped] out so many other animals, but within a few million years, they are innovating, using their habitats in new ways,” said Catherine Klein, the lead author on the paper.

Klein’s team found additional evidence that snakes evolved once again, with greater species diversity, during a global “icehouse” cooling. The Earth formed new polar ice caps at this time, which preceded what we now call an ice age.

