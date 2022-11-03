Need Roof Repairs, City is Offering Financial Assistance to Homeowners

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Photo by Zachary Keimig on Unsplash

The City of Rochester is providing financial assistance for eligible homeowners as part of its Owner-Occupant Roofing Program. There is $2 million available for approximately 80 homes.

Eligible homeowners may receive up to $35,000 for a single-family home and $45,000 for a two-family home.

The assistance is for roofing repairs or replacement and other related repairs such as gutters and downspouts, chimney repairs, roof flashing, soffits and venting. Detached garage roofs are not eligible. Applicants must be an owner-occupant of a one- or two-family residential property in the city of Rochester, and must live in the home for no less than five years after completion of repairs.

“The City’s Owner-Occupant Roofing Program is a critical resource for our lower-income households as heating costs are expected to significantly increase this winter,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans.

“It can be a lifeline for those facing costly roof replacements and repairs.”

The household income of eligible homeowners cannot exceed 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). The calculation will include the incomes of all occupants 18 years of age and older from all sources, including, but not limited to employment, public assistance, social security, retirement benefits, disability or unemployment benefits.

Interested homeowners are invited to pick up and submit a pre-application at their nearest Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) office until Friday, Nov. 18.

A drawing will be held at each of the four NSC offices at 2 p.m., Wed., Nov. 30, when 20 pre-applications will be selected at each NSC office through a lottery. Selected property owners will be notified in writing to complete the program application.

“The City remains committed to strengthening neighborhoods by improving the equitable distribution of assistance and giving working families the support they need,” Evans said.

NSC office locations and phone numbers are below:

Northeast: 500 Norton St., 428-7660;

Southeast: 320 N. Goodman St., Suite 209, 428-7640;

Northwest: 400 Dewey Ave., 428-7620;

Southwest: 923 Genesee St., 428-7630.

For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/HomeRepairGrants/