Negotiations Break Down Between Jordan Health Center and SEIU Employees

By Staff –

Negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement between the Anthony L. Jordan Health Center and 75 employees represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East broke down recently, after 15 sessions without an agreement, union officials said.

As a result, union employees held an informational picket on March 29, to protest the center’s insistence on a one year wage freeze despite a union proposal to substantially reduce the center’s cost for employee health insurance, off-setting the cost of a modest wage increase while maintaining all benefit coverages, officials from the group stated.

“We’re here with our members, letting management know that we want a fair contract,” Larry Knox, of SEIU, said. “We are very frustrated over the fact that we came to an agreement that we thought they would accept. And so the workers voted ten days ago to have this picket, and that’s why we’re out here today, picketing. We’re letting the community know that the Jordan Health Center has to take care of not just the patients, but the people that take care of the patients who are members of the union.”

According to an additional statement from SEIU, “In addition to the risk posed to employee health care by the employer’s current position, employees are also concerned about the fairness of executive compensation. Based on the center’s tax filings, its CEO received a total increase in compensation of 69.3 percent for the period 2013 – 2016, while employees received increases totaling 7.2 percent.”

The current collective bargaining agreement between 1199SEIU and Anthony Jordan Health Center expired December 31, 2017, and has been extended while the talks continue.

A federal mediator is currently overseeing the talks.

Jordan Health Center was not immediately available for comment regarding the matter.

