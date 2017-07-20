Nevada Parole Board Votes Unanimously to Grant O.J. Simpson Early Release

By Staff –

A four-member parole board voted unanimously to grant O.J. Simpson early release from his 33-year prison sentence in Carson City, Nevada on Thursday.

Simpson, a football legend, had been sentenced to the prison term in 2007, after being convicted of kidnapping and robbery, due to a confrontation over sports memorabilia.

He served nine years for the crimes, and, according to officials, he could be released as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson’s oldest daughter, and one of the victims in the case, Bruce Fromong, testified on his behalf in front of the parole board.

“I’ve known O.J. for a long time,” Fromong, a sports memorabilia dealer, stated. “I don’t feel that he’s a threat to anyone out there.”

The hearing has gained nationwide attention, similarly to Simpson’s 1995 murder trial, in which he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, along with her friend Ron Goldman.

The trial had immediately followed the L.A. riots of 1992, and, at the time, the case polarized blacks and whites across the nation.

But, although Simpson was acquitted of the charges in the criminal case, the Goldmans won a $33 million civil lawsuit against him in the 90s, which may be what prompted Simpson to commit the crimes that landed him in prison, reports said.

“I am sorry that things turned out the way they did,” Simpson said at the hearing. “I had no intent to commit a crime. I’ve done my time. I’d just like to get back to my family and friends.”

Simpson had been serving his prison sentence at the Lovelock Correctional Facility in Lovelock, Nevada.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.