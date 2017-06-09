New Affordable Housing Development Opens In Gates

Those in need of housing in Gates may be pleased to hear that Crerand Commons Phase II, a new affordable housing development, had its grand opening last month. The Commons are an addition of 33 apartments to an already-existing development on Lyell Road.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner Ruthanne Visnauskas says there remains an urgent need for affordable housing options in Rochester.

“[There is] rent growth, so rents go up generally and people’s incomes don’t always go up so it makes people’s housing less affordable as time goes on so there is a huge demand,” she told WXXI News.

Plus, renters have more financial responsibilities than simply paying rent — apartments require furniture, which is usually the third most expensive thing a person will ever buy, after a house and a car. And while sofas have a lifespan of seven to 15 years, other pieces may not hold up as long and require earlier replacement, or worse, renters may not have the means to move their furniture to their next apartment.

On top of that, moving can be especially difficult for renters who have animals. According to a recent Apartments.com survey, roughly 75% of renters in the U.S. are pet parents, and more and more apartment complexes are developing anti-pet policies or demanding extra pet fees.

Regardless, Visnauskas thinks it’s especially important for affordable housing options to be available close to high quality school districts, such as Spencerport, to slow the growth of poverty.

“…that need improvements to the quality of affordable housing that’s there, and we also want to make sure we’re providing opportunities in places like Gates where you’re close to jobs, close to transportation and in a great school district; so it’s a balance, and we want to make sure that we do both,” she said.

Located at 3895 Lyell Road, the project cost nearly $10 million. The two and three-bedroom apartment rentals are income-based, giving renters much more flexibility with their payment plans. The apartments are connected to laundry hookups, and the complex also features a community garden and recreation area.

Ultimately, Visnauskas hopes these apartments will improve residents’ quality of life.

“Family housing is critical for children to be able to have a safe stable place to grow, it’s critical to their educational achievement and to their success in life and it is critical to us,” she said.