New American Outreach Initiative Launched to Better Public Safety

In the Community: A Rochester Police Department Media Release

Photo from https://www.cityofrochester.gov/wearetherpd/

In the spirit of continued community engagement, the Rochester Police Department’s Community Affairs Bureau, in partnership with the New American Advisory Council, is launching the New American Outreach Initiative.

The goal of this initiative is to improve public safety within the New American community through culturally responsive policing practices.

The innovative outreach initiative will kick off at 10:00 a. m. on Saturday, November 19, with a panel discussion involving leaders of both the Rochester Police Department and the New American community. It will take place at the Rochester Rehabilitation Center, 1357 University Avenue, Rochester, New York 14607.

Using feedback from the panel discussion, the Rochester Police Department will be hosting a series of workshops to build relationships with the New American community.



For more information contact the Rochester Police Department Lieutenant Greg Bello at 585-428-6668.