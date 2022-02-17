New Apprenticeship Training Program Offers Job Opportunities for Some “Minority and/or Disadvantaged” Individuals in Monroe County

Carol Elizabeth Owens

Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello

(Photo credit: County of Monroe, NY)

A new initiative will require construction contractors doing work projects in Monroe County to engage the labor of participants in the county’s apprenticeship training program.

The county says this new program will help strengthen the local economy by training residents for existing good-paying jobs in the construction trades and requiring equity in participation. Moreover, the program is “designed to create a pipeline of new talent into the local building and trade workforce,” according to a county-issued press release.

Contractors will be required to “have access to a New York State Certified Apprenticeship Training Program,” and “ensure that a minimum of ten percent of its workers be apprentices for each trade on a project — and 30 percent of apprentices must be made up of minority and/or disadvantaged populations.”

Minority Reporter contacted the county to learn how contractors’ compliance with the program’s “minority and/or disadvantaged” participation requirements would be ensured.

“The county will monitor and verify [contractors’] compliance through certified payroll records and monthly reports,” the county said, adding that “relevant [demographic] information would be in the contractors’ monthly reports.”

Efforts to recruit individual participants for the apprenticeship program will be left to the contractors as part of their project hiring processes.

The county says there are four capital construction projects scheduled for bid this year selected to participate in the new apprenticeship pilot program.

“The apprenticeship program is just one way we’re going to have a more equitable and prosperous rebound from the economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “This program will build up our local workforce to fill the building & trades jobs needed now, while giving workers life skills they can use to advance their own careers in construction.”

“This pilot program will open numerous opportunities for a lifelong career in the construction industry for our unemployed workforce and younger generation here in Monroe County and Western New York,” said Rochester Building & Construction Trade Council President Grant Malone.