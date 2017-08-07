New Christian-Based Group to Focus on Anti-Racism in Education

By Staff –

The new Christian-based group “Movement for Anti-Racist Ministry and Action (MAMA)” has announced its first campaign will focus on the “hiring and retention of significantly more race and class-conscious teachers of color in the Rochester City School District.”

The group held a press conference at Community of the Savior Church on Monday, in order to outline its upcoming efforts to address structural racism.

According to the group’s steering committee, MAMA began as an effort to address the history of racism in the U.S., and in the Christian church. Currently, the group has expanded its efforts to include addressing institutional racism in housing, employment, education, mass media, and the justice system.

“One of the first things we did was to say ‘Well, we really have to understand racism from a historical perspective, but also how it has played out within the church itself,” steering committee member Howard Eagle stated. “So, we’re calling the Christian church into account in terms of the work that has to be done. And, it’s different than any organization that we’re aware of in Rochester, with that kind of dual focus.”

In November 2016, the committee launched an “Education for Action” series, from which 18 members, nine black and nine white, graduated.

According to MAMA, those students will now use their education to address racism in the organization’s target areas.

“On March 28, 2017, the steering committee launched Organizing for Action, calling graduates to utilize their education to develop a campaign to address institutional racism in housing, or healthcare, or education, or employment, or criminal/juvenile justice. The group has chosen to address institutional racism in education first,” the group said in a statement.

MAMA will host an RCSD Board of Education candidate’s forum on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m, as part of its first campaign.

The forum will take place at Community of the Savior Church, 4 E. Henrietta Rd.

According to officials, the event will “not only to allow the community to learn more about the candidates in general, but also to ask candidates running for the RCSD Board of Education what they will do to ensure the hiring and retaining of significantly more race and class-conscious teachers of color, as well as other steps to address individual, institutional, and structural racism in the RCSD.”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/MAMACAMPAIGNS/, for additional information regarding the group.

