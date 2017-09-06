Healthi Kids, PLTI Release Results of Candidate Questionnaires in Advance of Primary

By Staff –

The Healthi Kids Coalition, an initiative of Common Ground Health, and the Parent Leadership Training Institute have recently released the results of questionnaires the groups presented to candidates in advance of the city’s primary elections on Sept. 12.

Healthi Kids has partnered with parents, residents, and alumni of PLTI to develop surveys to understand each candidate’s position on issues related to children’s health and well-being, the group said.

Each of the five mayoral candidates responded to the questionnaires, as did each of the six candidates who are vying for seats on the Rochester City School District Board of Education, as well as 11 out of 14 city council candidates.

The candidates’ verbatim responses are available online at playrocs.org.

“Elected officials in the city of Rochester can play an important role in supporting the health of every child across the city,” Dina Faticone, director of Community Health and Engagement at Common Ground Health, stated. “By putting kids first, in both the school district and our community, our elected officials can promote healthier, vibrant neighborhoods and school buildings, improve educational outcomes, foster economic development, lower crime rates, and support community cohesion. These surveys are designed to help residents learn about each candidates’ plans for policy and investments regarding young children, their families, and the Rochester City School District.”

Visit playrocs.org for additional information regarding the surveys, and for detailed summaries of the candidates’ responses.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.