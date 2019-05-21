“New Jack Swing” Inventors Guy Joins Two-Day Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival

Guy is scheduled to perform Aug. 24

in the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival at Frontier Field.

The ’90s super group Guy joins the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival, Aug. 24 at Frontier Field.

“Anybody who listened to good music in the ’90s is certainly familiar with the signature sound of Guy,” Mayor Lovely A. Warren said in announcing the group’s addition to the festival. “This group created a whole new genre of music, and their songs are just as enjoyable today as they were when they were first released.”

Guy is largely credited with inventing “New Jack Swing,” which combines jazz, funk, rap, pop, and contemporary rhythm and blues. The group consists of legendary producer Teddy Riley and brothers Aaron and Damion Hall.

Best known for such hits as “Groove Me,” “Teddy’s Jam” and “Let’s Chill,” Guy also recorded for movie soundtracks, including New Jack City and Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing.

Guy joins previously announced headliners Bell Biv Devoe and recording artist Keke Wyatt.

The Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival is scheduled for Aug. 23 and 24. Aug. 23 features a Summer Soul Tailgate Party highlighting the region’s best local bands and a free community block party and backpack giveaway during the day, prior to the evening’s Stone Soul Concert.

Early-bird tickets are on sale through May 31 for both days of the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival. Early pricing for Aug. 24 lineup is $45 for general admission, $65 for upper premium seating (Tier 2) and $75 for lower premium seating (Tier 1).

Regular ticket pricing will be in effect from June 1 through Aug. 24. Regular ticket prices for the Saturday concert will be: $59 general admission, $79 for upper premium seating (Tier 2) and $99 for lower premium seating (Tier 1).

Tickets for Aug. 23 Summer Soul Tailgate Party also are on sale. The early-bird price is $15. After May 31, tickets increase to $20.

Patrons can save $10 by purchasing a two-day Soul Combo Ticket. Early-bird combo ticket prices are $50 general admission, $70 for Tier 2 premium seating and $80 for Tier 1 premium seating. Pricing for combo tickets increase after May 31.

Tickets can be purchased at www.rocsummersoulfest.com or at the Frontier Field Box Office, 1 Morrie Silver Way.

Xperience Live Events, LLC, a Maryland-based events planning company founded by Rochester native Varick Baiyina, is the promoter for the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival for the second consecutive year. Festival sponsors include Henderson Ford, 103.9 WDKX and Roc Royal Foundation.

For more information and updates on the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival go to www.rocsummersoulfest.com.