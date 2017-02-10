New Justice Must Bring Independence to the Supreme Court

Op/Ed By Marc Morial

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – “Looming over this moment is the fact that the current Supreme Court vacancy is the result of more than 300 days of tremendous political obstruction that has undermined the integrity of the Court as an institution. Thus, any new Justice must be someone who will restore the standing of the Court, while bringing true independence to the role.” – Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the national Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

The United States Supreme Court has played an important role in the progress of the Civil Rights Movement. The executive and legislative branches of government have, at times, had to be prodded toward active reform of racial justice. It is the most vulnerable in our society who have the most to gain or lose by any change in the direction of the Supreme Court. That’s why on Tuesday evening, when the new President announced his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Court, I vowed that the National Urban League would conduct a thorough review of Gorsuch’s judicial record and public statements to determine whether he is fit to serve on the nation’s highest court. How might he be expected to decide in a case of such monumental significance as Brown or Loving?

