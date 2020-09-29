New Leadership at Baden Street Settlement of Rochester

By Tyronda James

tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net



Baden Street Settlement of Rochester, Inc.

Michael Marsh, a native New Yorker has recently taken the helm of one of Rochester’s social services organizations.

Baden Street Settlement of Rochester has selected Michael Marsh as the nonprofit agency’s new executive director. Marsh succeeds long time leader, Ron Thomas, who retired after more than 26 years of service with the agency. Marsh officially assumed his new role on September 14.

“I look forward to working with the Baden Street staff, the board of directors, and the wider Rochester community to shape the future of the organization together,” said Marsh.

“The agency is at an exciting point of transition and opportunity, and its work in serving the community remains critical.”

Marsh first earned his bachelor’s degree from Queens College of the City University of New York, then onto a Juris Doctor degree from The Cornell Law School. He comes to the agency from Ohio, after accomplishments in his career in both the public and private sectors. He brings more than 30 years of extensive experience in business management, organizational development, strategic planning, legal and non-profit board service.

Marsh most recently served as an entrepreneur in residence at the University of Cincinnati Venture Lab, providing mentorship, guidance and expert evaluation to student entrepreneurs regarding entrepreneurial projects and product concepts.

“Michael’s leadership, energy and vision make him an ideal fit for leading Baden Street,” said Tyrese J. Bryant, board chairman.

“Michael brings a track record of success in business administration and a passion for community collaboration. We believe that his experience will significantly advance the work of Baden Street within the Rochester community.”

Prior to Ohio, Marsh also spent nearly 20 years in Rochester serving in leadership roles at prominent institutions, including Eastman Kodak, Nixon Peabody and the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Under Marsh’s leadership, Baden Street Settlement will continue its commitment to eliminating the causes of poverty through education, social support, and cultural development.

In honor of the outgoing leader, Thomas the agency will hold a retirement celebration for his 27 years of service on Saturday, October 3. Additional information can be found on the website at www.badenstreet.org.

Baden Street Settlement has been a social services institution in Rochester since the early 1900s, focusing on raising up neighborhoods and families through cultural development, education, and social support with the goal of eliminating the causes of poverty.

Serving residents in northeast Rochester, the agency focuses on improving the quality of life for adults, children and families; to pursue the elimination of the causes of poverty, and to reduce the level of negative social problems associated with being poor and disadvantaged.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Baden Street Settlement,” said Marsh.

