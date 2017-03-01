New Playwrights week at the MuCCC

12 Dollars by Bruce Stewart & Emmett Michie Directed by Gary Dewitt Marshall

​

Ghosts by Maria Brandt Directed by Justin Rielly

​

Moon Over Gomorrah by Byron Wilmot Directed by Sue Zuris

​

To Take Your Lunch to Work by Byron Wilmot Directed by Amanda Lobaugh

​

Intoxicated by Cady Walker Directed by Cady Walker

​

Odd Scouts Out by Jenn Dlugos & Charlie Hatton Directed by Amanda Lobaugh

​