Thursday 2 March 2017
From Information to Understanding

New Playwrights week at the MuCCC

Mar 01, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on New Playwrights week at the MuCCC

Wednesday, March 1    7:30pm – Rebound.  Written and Directed by Spencer Christiano

Thursday, March 2  7:30pm – Some Stories and a Fake Ad Written and Directed by Justin Rielly

Friday, March 3rd 7:30pm – Swans Written and Directed by Maria Brandt

Saturday, March 4th  1 PM – English-Speaking Union High School Shakespeare Contest

SKETCHING THE SOUL:

Jacqueline Lynch Directed by Donald B. Bartalo

 Thur. March 16th – 7:30pm

Fri. March 17th – 7:30pm

Sat. March 18th – 7:30pm

Sun. March 19th – 2:00pm

Thur. March 23rd – 7:30pm

Fri. March 24th – 7:30pm

Sat. March 25th – 7:30pm

The Irish Players’ presents: Philadelphia, Here I Come!  by Brian Friel

 Presented by The Irish Players, a program of the Rochester Community Players

The production is directed by Jean Gordon Ryon

 Fri. March 31st – 8:00pm

Sat. April 1st – 8:00pm

Sun. April 2nd -2:00pm

Thur. April 6th – 8:00pm

Fri. April 7th – 8:00pm

Sat. April 8th 8:00pm

Sun. April 9th – 2:00pm

$19 general admission, $14 Seniors over 65, $9 for ages 25 and under.

  Everyone’s Theatre Company presents: An Evening of One Acts

Original Plays by Local Artists

Thur. May 4th –7:30pm

Fri. May 5th – 7:30pm

Sat. May 6th – 7:30pm

Sun. May 7th – 1:00pm

 12 Dollars by Bruce Stewart & Emmett Michie Directed by Gary Dewitt Marshall
 Ghosts by Maria Brandt Directed by Justin Rielly
 Moon Over Gomorrah by Byron Wilmot Directed by Sue Zuris
 To Take Your Lunch to Work by Byron Wilmot Directed by Amanda Lobaugh
 Intoxicated by Cady Walker Directed by Cady Walker
 Odd Scouts Out by Jenn Dlugos &amp; Charlie Hatton Directed by Amanda Lobaugh
 Tickets on sale at the door only – $10 for Seniors &amp; Students and $15 for Adults. No reservations required.

Tickets Available

At the Door

Den Mother Written by Lori Marra Directed by Maria Scipione

 Thursday,  May 11 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 12  -7:00 p.m.

Saturday,  May 13  -1:00 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14  -1:00 p.m.

