New South Wales Greens To Introduce Consent Reform Law

SYDNEY — The NSW Greens will introduce a bill to strengthen the state’s sexual consent laws, following Victoria and Tasmania’s footsteps.

Greens spokeswoman for women’s rights, Jenny Leong, formally notified the NSW parliament on Tuesday she will introduce the Crimes Amendment (Enthusiastic Consent) Bill as a private member’s bill.

The bill will reform definitions of consent, non-consent, and knowledge of consent to make it easier for victims to get justice.

Ms. Leong said there were “huge problems” with current sexual assault laws, with definitions of consent heavily favoring perpetrators.

“These laws need urgent reform so that victim-survivors can get justice,” she said in a statement.

The current laws mean reporting rates are “staggeringly low,” and conviction rates are worse, she says.

“Tens of thousands of women have taken to the streets this week calling for this reform. The strengthening of consent laws must be one of our highest priorities, and if the attorney-general isn’t going to act, then we will,” Ms. Leong said.

Enthusiastic consent will be a key principle of the bill, informed by consultation with stakeholders.

The Greens move comes after the NSW Law Reform Commission made 44 recommendations to reform consent law in a 250-page report tabled to parliament last November.

The report’s recommendations include that consent to sexual activity should not be presumed. A person should not be taken to consent just because they do not resist physically or verbally.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman said at the time he tabled the report that the government planned to consider the 44 recommendations and respond in 2021.

The government has faced renewed calls to reform consent laws after a petition documenting thousands of disclosures of sexual assault of school students, as well as the harrowing stories of former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins and Australian of the Year Grace Tame.