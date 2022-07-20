New State-of-the-art technology will promote STEM learning at Rochester Community TV’s

In the Community: City of Rochester, NY RCTV logo

International Game Technology (IGT), a global leader in the lottery and gaming industry, donated advanced technology to Rochester Community TV for E-Sports Gaming Programming.

The state-of-the-art technology will support Rochester Community TV’s e-sports gaming programming and promote STEM learning.

City Councilmember LaShay Harris along with RCTV Carvin Eison, joined IGT, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) staff, local leaders of Rochester Community TV to host a celebration of the state-of-the-art equipment and technology donation. The advanced technology will support the organization’s e-sports gaming program.

“I was so impressed with Carvin’s passion for wanting to bring E-sports to RCTV. Investments like this will help give our youth access to STEM opportunities and bring equity to the E-sport industry, Councilmember Harris said. “According to the National Science Foundation, for students to succeed

in this information-based technological society, they need to develop their STEM capabilities beyond what was considered acceptable in the past.”

IGT donated the cutting-edge equipment as part of its global After School Advantage (ASA) Program.

The technology will help Rochester Community TV’s youth program participants develop advanced computer science skills and advance STEM education and achievement.

Harris said the technology donation is an investment in Rochester’s community supporting computer science and STEM programming.

“This technology will allow Rochester’s youth access to the booming E-sports industry. I look forward to supporting the programming that will follow this donation,” she said. “This STEM programming is an anti-violence initiative that will help keep participating youth on a path to success. I hope this will inspire more support for this program and additional computer science and STEM programming.”