New Study Reveals Domestication of Dogs Began in Ice Age

Helsinki, Finland – Wild wolves became domesticated dogs when human predecessors fed leftover meats to the wolves during the last Ice Age in Eurasia, reveals to a study.

The study, ‘Excess protein enabled dog domestication during severe Ice Age winters’, published in the journal Scientific Reports suggests that approximately 14,000 to 20,000 years ago, humans hunted and shared meat with wolves and eventually evolved to man’s best friend – dogs.

“We have discovered there was an ecological drive regarding the domestication of dogs, especially during this period where we see the first fossil records appearing,” said Maria Lathinen, the lead author of the study, archeologist and senior researcher at the Finnish Food Authority.

She explained the main reason for this was that the calorie intake of the then human beings was much less and an excess of it would lead to sickness, diarrhea, and could be fatal at times. Therefore, the hunter-gatherers would have been left with food to spare.

The study suggests that giving this surplus meat to wolves, who were competing with the humans for the same prey, created a companionship, and eventually led to the domestication of dogs.