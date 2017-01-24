New York State Fair Expands to 13 Days, Adding Extra Day

By Staff

The second phase of the New York State Fair redevelopment project has begun, and, as part of the fair’s redesign and improvement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the event will include an extra day, expanding to 13 days in 2017.

The State Fair Task Force the governor created in November recommended adding the extra day, in addition to state investments that will include $50 million to develop an 80,000-square-foot, multi-use Exposition Center, an Aerial Gondola to connect visitors to the fairgrounds and Onondaga County’s Lakeview Amphitheater, as well a $20 million investment for the construction of a new on-ramp to I-690 West.

