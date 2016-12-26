New York State’s Minimum Wage to Increase By Dec. 31

By Staff

New York state’s minimum wage will increase throughout the state by Dec. 31.

The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.00 per hour in New York City (to $10.50 in small businesses with fewer than 10 employees); to $10 in cities just outside the metropolitan area, including Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties; and to $9.70 throughout the rest of the state.

The state’s minimum wage increase is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to raise the statewide wage to $15 per hour, which lawmakers approved in April.

New York City is slated to reach $15 at the fastest rate, by 2018, while Suffolk, Nassau, and Westchester counties will receive the $15 per hour phase-in by 2020.

The rest of the state will reach $12.50 during the same period of time.

Upstate, the wage will gradually increase to $15 per hour, with the amounts of each increase based upon a state wage formula.

Wages in the fast-food industry will increase at a faster rate, with New York City’s fast-food wage increase scheduled to reach $15 by 2018, and the wage increase in the rest of the state to reach $15 by 2021.

Businesses have continued to oppose the increase; however, the state has said it will re-evaluate the phase-in by 2019, based upon fluctuations in the state’s economy.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.