New York Travel Updates You Should Know

Travel restrictions are nothing new to New York State. Governor Cuomo has taken a cautious approach when it comes to travelers entering the state, especially those that are coming from high-risk areas with greater COVID-19 issues.

On Oct. 20, Gov. Cuomo released an update to travel restrictions that every New Yorker should know. Now, the states of Arizona and Maryland have officially been added to the COVID-19 travel advisory. In the meantime, there have been no updates to the previously restricted states that were already on the list, including Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, and more.

This can be frustrating for some Americans who have family in other areas, especially as the holidays arise. After all, the average American moves between five and seven times throughout their lifetime. Among these moves, it’s likely that many will have changed towns and even states.

Regardless, these restrictions exist for a reason. Those who travel from state to state are putting themselves at an increased risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus. The New York travel advisory demands that people from the advisory list quarantine for two weeks when they arrive in the state. That way, COVID-19 symptoms have time to develop and people won’t unknowingly shed the illness to others when they aren’t showing overt symptoms. By establishing these advisories, the government has the ability to turn away people from high-risk areas and arrest those who are not in compliance. Staying home is a far more desirable action than paying a bail bond when you’re forced to go to jail.

With the addition of Arizona and Maryland, the New York travel advisory consists of 43 states and territories. That being said, Cuomo also noted that enforcing restrictions on the tri-state area would be difficult because of their proximity to the state.

“There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other,” he explained. “It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic, we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”

As such, Cuomo created a joint agreement with Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut to discourage citizens from partaking in unnecessary or nonessential travel.

For businesses and restaurants trying to open their doors this winter, the CDC has also explained the importance of maintaining HVAC and airflow throughout the space. This will help discourage the virus from transmitting to other people in crowded areas.

It’s, in part, thanks to these travel restrictions and state-wide mandates that New York State has moved from being one of the hot spots for the COVID-19 virus to one of the states with the lowest rates of infection.

Staying up to date on travel restrictions will help keep everyone safer during this trying time.