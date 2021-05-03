New Zealand Apologizes To India Over A Tweet

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has apologized for using Twitter to source oxygen tanks for a critically ill worker at its High Commission in New Delhi.

The official @NZInIndia Twitter account kicked off a puzzling exchange on the social media website on May 02.

In a tweet since deleted, it appealed to the youth wing of an opposition political party for assistance finding the life-saving gas.

India is currently suffering through a pronounced wave of Covid-19, with the New Zealand High Commission in lockdown.

The twitter appeal led to local politician Srinivas BV responding, bringing oxygen tanks to the door of the High Commission — only to find them closed.